SIPH offers free suicide prevention training

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - QPR Training for suicide prevention will be offered free of charge to the public.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade, and Refer — the 3 simple steps anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

The 90-minute virtual training will be held on Wednesday, March 10 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can choose the day that works best for you.

Those who attend the training will learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade and refer (QPR) someone to help. Much like CPR or the Heimlich Maneuver, the fundamentals of QPR are easily learned, and the application could save a life.

The training is being sponsored by Southeastern Idaho Public Health and everyone is welcome to attend.

To register, visit siphidaho.org or contact Rhonda D’Amico at rdamico@siph.idaho.gov.