Pocatello Yard Waste Collection Program begins April 5

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s Yard Waste Collection Program is about to get underway.

Starting Monday, April 5, you can place grass clippings, leaves and garden trimmings in your designated autocart for pick up. No other material will be accepted.

Yard waste autocarts are picked up the same day as your regularly scheduled trash pick-up day.

“Yard waste is another form of recycling and helps divert waste away from landfills,” Deputy Public Works Director Tom Kirkman said.

To sign-up for the Yard Waste Collection Program, contact the Sanitation Department at 208-234-6192. The cost is $5 per month from April to November and is billed to your City of Pocatello utility bill.

Starting with 500 customers in April 2013, the program has expanded to 1,615 customers and diverted 3,591.84 tons of waste from the Bannock County Landfill.

Compost generated from the program is available for purchase for $35 per ton at the Bannock County Landfill Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The program will run through the last full week of November.

You can view more information on the program HERE.