Pocatello to flush fire hydrants

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatellans are seeing water flowing out of fire hydrants around the city.

That's because the city's annual water system flushing is in progress.

Crews will be removing sediment build-up in the water pipes.

During the system flush, neighbors may notice a drop in water pressure or even rust colored or cloudy water.

Officials with the water department say discolored water is not harmful and should clear up in a few hours.

If you see crews flushing hydrants on your street, avoid running water or appliances like the dishwasher until they're done.

Crews expect to finish in three weeks.