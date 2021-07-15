New resource in Pocatello to support local veterans

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - There is a new resource in Pocatello to support our local veterans.

The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday for the AMVETS Bengal Post 1901.

It's located on South 5th ave near the Idaho State University campus.

An ISU student and the current Miss Idaho Ayriss Torres got to lead the way in Thursday's ceremony.

She is a civil affairs specialist in the US Army Reserves and believes this post will be critical to building connections in the community.

"I think being on Idaho State’s campus is going to be awesome to connect with the younger generation," she said. "There's a ton of veterans in the area. Some of them of course are out of college, but there's also a lot of us that are still going to school and a lot of us that don't have proper channels to connect with other veterans. So, I think this is going to be great in order to form that camaraderie."

Torres will also serve as commander of the AMVETS Bengal Post.