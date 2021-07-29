New manufacturing facility coming to Pocatello

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Illinois-based company Morton Buildings Inc. has finalized plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Pocatello.

The facility will be located next to the Pocatello Regional Airport, and will serve the company’s growing customer base in the northwest United States.

Morton Buildings specializes in post-frame construction. The design of their wood-framed buildings provides superior strength and durability, while also being energy efficient.

For additional company information, visit mortonbuildings.com.