Pocatello police hold press conference

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department held a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. You can watch the press conference below.

Police are investigating why a canister with 3,000 fentanyl laced pills were left at the City Creek Trailhead area. The pills are counterfeit oxycodone pills.

Police said they have seen pills like these off and on but not in this quantity.

The department said these pills are very dangerous and they do not want anyone touching them.

"If you see something out in the public, don't touch it. Call police."

The pills that were found Thursday are at the lab for analysis, and police should have more information in about a week or so.

"If you aren't getting a pill from a pharmacist or a doctor, don't take it."