Pocatello Arts Council empty bowls fundraiser benefits Idaho Foodbank

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Arts Council’s charity fundraiser to benefit The Idaho Foodbank's Pocatello branch is underway.

Each year, ISU ceramics students and local artists join forces with the Pocatello Arts Council and The Idaho Foodbank to host the Empty Bowls event. Artists from our own community make and donate handmade bowls to raise awareness and funds to combat the threat of hunger here in Pocatello and Southeast Idaho.

This year’s event is online through Nov. 30. Click HERE to view the bowls available for purchase. Bowls are priced at $20. You can also make a donation to the Foodbank if your favorite bowl has already been scooped up.

Purchased bowls should be picked up Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at The Idaho Foodbank, 555 South 1st Avenue in Pocatello.

“Please join us, and spread the word of this worthwhile project,” said Paige Weber, Pocatello Arts Council Member. “Handmade pottery makes a great gift for the upcoming holidays and brings art into our daily lives. Your purchase will also provide much needed support in our own community.”

All proceeds benefit The Idaho Food Bank and help fight hunger locally.