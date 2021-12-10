ISU names new VP for Academic Affairs and Provost

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has appointed Valerie Martin Conley as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost.

Conley is currently the Dean of the College of Education at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. She was chosen to assume the role at Idaho State after an extensive search process that included input from faculty, staff, students and the community.

“Valerie will bring a wealth of experience to this role at our University,” President Satterlee said. “I am confident in her ability to successfully enhance our strategic planning efforts and support our mission of educating students. I am excited for the future of our University with the addition of Valerie’s strong leadership and talents.”

Conley comes to Idaho State with more than 30 years of experience in higher education. She has served as dean and professor at UCCS since 2015. As dean, Conley led the launch of new degree programs, increasing enrollment, and putting the college on sound financial footing. Prior to that, she was department chair and professor in the department of Counseling and Higher Education in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education at Ohio University, where she also served as director of the Center for Higher Education.

“I am delighted to join Idaho State University, a community focused on student success in an environment of trust, compassion, and hope,” Conley said. “I am looking forward to working with and supporting President Satterlee, deans, enrollment management staff, and faculty in maximizing the strengths of the institution and moving ISU's academic mission of excellence forward.”

A mission driven and collaborative leader, Conley has a clear vision of the role of a 21st century university, and the skills necessary to provide leadership for success. She spent nearly the first decade of her career working as a consultant to the National Center for Education Statistics in Washington, DC. During this time, Conley developed a nuanced understanding of the complexity of higher education. In 1997, she began working on a college campus. As an institutional researcher, Conley developed an understanding of culture and context within colleges and universities, as well as an in-depth knowledge of organization and administration of higher education and the changing needs of diverse learners.

Conley received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Virginia and her doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech. She holds among her most notable accomplishments being named the Ohio University Outstanding Graduate Faculty Member, an award given by graduate students to recognize an individual professor who has made a difference in their lives.

Conley’s first day at Idaho State will be in summer 2022.