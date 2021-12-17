ISU to honor Graduates at Winter Commencement Ceremony Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho State University will confer 1,290 degrees and certificates at the Winter Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Dec. 18 in Holt Arena.

“These students have succeeded despite many challenges,” President Kevin Satterlee said. “We look forward to celebrating all of our graduates and their hard work. This commencement will honor not only the academic achievements of our graduates, but their grit and determination in their quest to achieve their goals. I am so proud of each and every graduate.”

The college-level virtual ceremonies will include an address and conferring of degrees by Satterlee and remarks by Student Speaker Heather Ann Larson and Cindy Siddoway, State Board of Education member.

The institutional reader is Barbara Wood Roberts, Graduate School associate director of academic engagement.

Graduates and guests are encouraged to share their graduation memories with the Bengal community using social media hashtags #ISUGRAD and #ISUCLASS2021.

Musical selections will include “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Alma Mater Hymn” performed by Michaila Mitchell.