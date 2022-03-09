New warming shelter open

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello finally has an overnight warming shelter for people without a home trying to survive in the cold.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ on Garfield behind Pocatello High School has opened its doors to the city's most vulnerable.

The shelter is open between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The mission is to show people that someone cares.

"It's huge because they have a place to come in and get warm and to maybe have a family dinner together," Pastor Star said. "We can have forms. They can have camaraderie. We can worship. We can watch late night movies. We get to the normal for a little while, whatever normal is you know. They'll get 12 hours at a time to not have to worry about whether or not they're going to have a clean bathroom to go to, whether or not they'll have a clean place to sleep."