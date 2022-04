POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - We have a couple new K-9 teams to recognize.

Congratulations to Officer McArthur and K-9 Lobo of the Pocatello Police Department and Officer Gregory and K-9 Blue of the St. Anthony Police Department.

Pocatello Police to its Facebook saying both teams completed 160 hours of narcotics detection training and passed their Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training.