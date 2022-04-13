PCSD 25 announces Director of Elementary Education, Director of Curriculum

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of A.J. Watson as the Director of Elementary Education and Amy Bowie as the Director of Curriculum.

For the past 11 years, Watson has served as the Principal of Chubbuck Elementary School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Biological Secondary Education in 1999 and pursued a Master’s of Educational Administration in 2006, both from Idaho State University.

Bowie will join the district’s curriculum team as the Director of Curriculum. Bowie has served the school district for 24 years. She spent her first 18 years in the classroom where she taught English. She has been an administrator at Irving Middle School for the past six years, including serving as Irving’s Principal since 2019. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education in 1997, and a Master’s of Education in Educational Administration in 2016. As the Director of Curriculum, Bowie hopes to be able to take the knowledge she has gained and the skills she has acquired to ensure that PCSD 25 learners have access to a rigorous and relevant curriculum that stimulates their sense of wonder and encourages them to stretch, grow, and seek out productive struggle.

“Having served in multiple capacities throughout the district, Mr. Watson and Ms. Bowie are both deeply rooted in our district community and our administrative leadership,” PCSD 25 Superintendent,Dr. Douglas Howell said. “Each has demonstrated a commitment to education and learning, and the district will benefit greatly from both of their individual knowledge and experiences.”

Lori Craney, the district’s current Director of Elementary Education, and Chuck Orr, the current Director of Curriculum, announced their retirement from their respective positions earlier this year. Craney has served as an educator for PCSD 25 for 44 years. Orr is retiring from the district after a 34 year career in education.

Watson and Bowie will assume their new roles at the district office effective July 1, 2022.