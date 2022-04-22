Ukrainian native takes trip to Poland to help family in crisis

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello resident Lena Contor recently traveled to the Poland/Ukraine border to assist her mother and other Ukrainian refugees.

During her trip, she and others bought a number of suitcases for the refugees, who arrived to the refugee camps without any luggage.

Contor says her mother is staying further away from the border, but was able to reach her in-person after spending two weeks on the border.

Contor says her mother is staying with other refugees, and during her stay with her, she says she helped with kitchen duty at the camp.

Contor also recalls seeing Ukrainian flags and colors all over Poland.