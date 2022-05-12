PCSD 25 announces Jefferson Elementary School principal

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of Troy Johnson as the Jefferson Elementary School principal.

Johnson is the current assistant principal at Hawthorne Middle School, where he has worked for the past six years to implement new programs, curriculum activities and school district policies.

Johnson began his educational career teaching math and science at Pocatello High School from 2012-2016. During his tenure at PHS, Johnson served as a member of PHS’s Building Leadership Team and lead advisor to the National Honors Society, worked to refine the math curriculum and coached the Haywire Robotics Team.

Throughout his years of dedication to the education profession, Johnson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry, a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education, and a Master of Education in Education Administration from Idaho State University (ISU). He is currently completing coursework at ISU toward an Educational Specialist degree.

“Mr. Johnson is a valued member of the district’s administrative leadership team,” PCSD 25 Superintendent Dr. Douglas Howell said. “He is a proven leader who prioritizes relationships and works to align his educational practices with PCSD 25’s mission, vision, and beliefs to Think More, Learn More, and Be MORE Together.”

Johnson will replace Kirk Thomson, who was selected as the Principal of Chubbuck Elementary School to replace A.J. Watson when he transitions to his new role as the district’s Director of Elementary Education. These administrative changes will go into effect on July 1, 2022.