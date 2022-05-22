City Creek Road closed for improvements beginning May 23

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - City Creek Road will be closed from the top of Lincoln Street (Upper City Creek Trailhead) to Kinport Peak beginning Monday.

Alternative routes to the top of Kinport Peak include access for vehicles 50” or less (e.g. ATV) from the Cusick Creek Trailhead (Route 010) and from the top of Michaud Creek (Route 004). Full-size vehicle access is available through the reservation (with a trespass permit). When work is not being done in the area, the bottom of City Creek Road (up to Bridge 11/North Fork Road) will remain open to allow access to the North Fork Road.

Work will be completed by the US Forest Service using a grant the City received from the Idaho Parks and Recreation Fund. This includes regrading City Creek Road to the Kinport Peak ridge, across City, USFS, and State lands. Grading improvements will also be completed at the base of North Fork Road. This grading work will improve user access to recreation opportunities on City, State, and Forest land. Critically, this grading will also reduce sediment runoff into City Creek.

“We are excited to be working with the Forest Service on this effort and making use of their gravel road maintenance expertise. Our forest trails and roads cross many jurisdictions and this project is a great example of our local ability to work together to improve regional trail and watershed issues,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Division Administrator.

The project is expected to last two weeks.