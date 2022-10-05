Mayor Blad makes recommendations for Pocatello City Council Seats 2 and 3

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has announced his selections for vacant seats #2 and #3 on the Pocatello City Council.

At the Oct. 6, 2022, regular City Council meeting, both Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum will be considered for Seats #2 and #3. Thirty-eight applications were considered for the two seats, and Mayor Blad interviewed more than a dozen candidates.

“We had a lot of great applicants making this a challenging decision to narrow the field down to just two candidates. I want to thank everyone who submitted their application and ideas for Pocatello’s future,” Blad said. “Both candidates are dedicated to the city of Pocatello. I believe Brent and Corey will be great additions to our City Council and will continue to make Pocatello a great place to work and live.”

If the nominated individuals are confirmed by City Council, both Nichols and Mangum’s seats on City Council would be effective Oct. 6, 2022, and they would fulfill the unexpired term through December 2023.

Current City Council Members are Scott Marchand Seat #1, Josh Mansfield Seat #4, Linda Leeuwrik Seat #5, and Rick Cheatum Seat #6.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Those who are not able to attend the meeting can watch the proceedings online at youtube.com/c/pocatellocommunitymedia.