“Food for Fines” all month long at the Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - All month long the Marshall Public Library will be accepting a different type of currency for overdue fines.

Nov. 1 marks the beginning of the library’s “Food for Fines” food drive, meaning for every non-perishable food item they donate, patrons can have their fines forgiven by one dollar. For example, if a patron has $10 in fines, they can bring in 10 cans of food when they return the item and all is forgiven. Each year the food collected goes to The Idaho Foodbank.

“Thank you to the community for their continued support of those in need,” said Kristy Lyon, Lead Reference Librarian. “Over the last seven years, we’ve gathered more than 7,105 items.”

The library asks donations include only shelf-stable foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, meats, soups, boxed meals, pasta, peanut butter and jelly. The library cannot accept home-canned items, opened foods or foods past their expiration dates.

“Food for Fines” ends Dec. 10.

The program does not include replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, card replacement fees, or future overdue fines. If you have replacement fees for lost or damaged materials, ask library staff about a payment plan.

For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.