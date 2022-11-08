“Give the cops a bird” for the Idaho Foodbank

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello Police are asking you to "give them a bird" for a good cause.

The department has launched it’s 4th annual “Give the Cops a Bird” turkey drive, and all proceeds go directly to the local Idaho Foodbank to help feed the hungry in our community.

The Idaho Food Bank will also be accepting frozen meat, ham, roasts, etc. since turkey may be hard to find this time of year.

Last year, the Pocatello Police Department raised more than $10,000 and with the help of the community, donated around 120 turkeys.

Frozen turkeys and monetary donations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 18 at the Pocatello Police Department lobby at 911 North 7th Avenue.