Bannock Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing person

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on the whereabouts of 86-year-old Michael Smith Winward.

It has now been 79 days since he was last seen. Unfortunately, there are no updates or breaks in his case yet.

Winward is 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Winward is bald and wears baseball hats, glasses and baggy clothing, often layering plaid shirts.

Winward suffers from mental illness and is very forgetful. He may mention his wife Annette Winward, as he is looking for her. Winward can be aggressive in actions and speech.

Winward frequents the Chubbuck area and lives near Treaty Highway north of Fort Hall.

If you have any information about Winward's whereabouts, contact the Bannock County detectives at 208-236-7111.