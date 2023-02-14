Local coroner appointed second VP of ISAAC

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - One of our local coroners has been appointed as the second Vice President of the Idaho State Association of County Coroners.

Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner is now a voting member of the board and is responsible for assisting the first vice president.

He was also appointed to the Education Committee by the Board of Directors, which designates subjects for county coroners to focus on in their continuing education.

"This is a great opportunity for bannock county to be represented on a statewide level, and I'm honored and humbled to be nominated to take on these responsibilities.," Danner said.