Man in wheelchair struck by SUV

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A man in a wheelchair was struck by an SUV in Pocatello late Thursday morning.

Pocatello police say the man and his service dog were in the intersection of Poleline and West Alameda roads when an SUV turning onto Alameda struck him.

The man's wheelchair was knocked onto its side.

The man was transported to Portneuf Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The dog was not injured.

Police say the driver, an adult female, stayed on the scene.

She was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian.