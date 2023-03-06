Coroner identifies deceased following snowmobile collision

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a collision on a snowmobile in Bannock County on Friday.

Officials say 42-year-old Andrew Stoddard of Bannock County was killed.

Next of kin has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.

“My heart goes out to Andrews's family and friends during this difficult time,” Coroner Torey Danner said.