Pocatello employees receive Narcan training

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Fire Department and Southeastern Idaho Public Health provided City employees with Narcan and opioid overdose training.

The drug Narcan is a nasal spray designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and can be potentially lifesaving.

This was the third class given to City employees in the last 60 days.

City Hall has multiple locations with an Overdose Emergency Kit in case an opioid overdose occurs. All City facilities now have access to Overdose Emergency Kits. Having an Overdose Emergency Kit, especially in facilities with high foot traffic, could become an invaluable tool to help save lives.

To learn more about Narcan and Idaho’s Good Samaritan Law, visit odp.idaho.gov/opioids-and-overdoses/.