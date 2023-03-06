The Comedy Project hosts IMPROV-A-THON

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Laughter was in the air all day long on Saturday in the Pocatello community.

The Comedy Project hosted their third annual IMPROV-A-THON, a 12-hour improvised comedy fundraiser at the Westside Players Theater.

Performers for the event include members from The Comedy Project, the ISU Pac Rats, and other regional improv troupes.

All of the proceeds will go toward The Comedy Project finding a permanent home in Pocatello.

"Right now we're floating in between all sorts of different places, but we'd love to have a dedicated location to all sorts of comedy in Pocatello, where we can teach classes, where we can do shows, where we can open the space up into a number of different things," said Secretary Daniel Sheldon. "That's our end goal is to have a true home of comedy in Pocatello."