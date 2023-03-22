Skip to Content
Demolition crews tear down Downard Funeral Home

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Demolition crews are tearing down the former Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello. 

The building was sold to the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. 

It's being torn down to create a parking lot for Pocatello High School. 

They say the building will be completely torn down by Thursday. 

The plan to have the parking lot ready for students to use on Monday. 

The lot will be dirt for the remainder of the school year and plan to pave it this summer. 

The funeral home was shut down in 2021 after investigators discovered 12 decomposing corpses along with fetuses. 

A trial is set for Oct. 10 for the former funeral home director Lance Peck. 

