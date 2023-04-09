BLM to extend Chinese Peak—Blackrock Canyon seasonal closures

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Due to excessive snow and muddy conditions throughout the area, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pocatello Field Office is delaying the opening of the Chinese Peak–Blackrock Trails System, located north and west of Pocatello.

The trails are seasonally closed to motorized and mechanized vehicles from Nov. 16 to April 15 each year.

“Unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated with us to open the trail system as planned for April 15,” Pocatello Field Manager Melissa Davis said. “The purpose of this seasonal trail closure is to prevent damage from use when the soil is wet and easily rutted, which goes a long way toward minimizing erosion and maintenance costs.”

The BLM plans to open the trails on May 1 if conditions warrant opening. Once the trails are open, the BLM would like to remind people to use the trails responsibly by staying on designated routes and avoiding driving on muddy trails to prevent rutting and erosion.

The BLM Pocatello Field Office has developed a trail system map depicting trail access points, regulations and trail etiquette. The maps are free to the public and are available at the BLM office at 4350 Cliffs Drive in Pocatello. Although the BLM plans to open the Chinese Peak–Blackrock Canyon Trail System on May 1, seasonal closures remain in effect on Pocatello’s West Bench and nearby U.S.D.A. Forest Service trails until May 15.