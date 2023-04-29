Marshall Public Library’s “Garden to Give” for the Idaho Foodbank is back

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It’s time to start seeding our gardens.

“Garden to Give” is back again this year. Marshall Public Library is teaming up with the Idaho Foodbank to help get excess produce from your garden to the food bank.

Thanks to community members, in 2022, Marshall Public Library delivered several hundred pounds of produce to the Idaho Foodbank. This annual donation is greatly appreciated by the Idaho Food Bank. So, when planting your garden this year, consider adding a few additional seeds or adding an extra fruit or vegetable plant.

“This program is great for gardeners of all levels who want to give. It doesn’t have to be a lot, but every bit helps someone in need,” Marshall Public Library Public Services Supervisor Amy Campbell said. “We see lots of community members plant extra on purpose just to donate.”

The library will accept donations from July through mid-October. Staff is letting everyone know now to give those with a green thumb a heads up if they were starting to plant their gardens.