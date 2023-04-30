Come walk or run for Environmental Awareness 5K May 20

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council (MYAC) is hosting its annual 5k event May 20 at 8:30 a.m.

The goal is to bring awareness to the environment and where we grow from here.

This event is free and open to the public. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Lower Ross Park. Snacks and a free, reusable water bottle will be given out to all runners while supplies last.

MYAC has been in existence since 1992 and consists of local high school students. Members throughout the years have participated in and planned a variety of activities including this 5K.

Register online at Environmental Awareness 5K Run/Walk by May 17 or same-day registration is available on the morning of May 20 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.