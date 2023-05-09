Ian Munsick performance to benefit Highland High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Rising star Ian Munsick is set to perform at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 22, and is donating a portion of ticket sales to the Highland High School fire recovery.

In light of the recent events at Highland High School, Munsick is stepping up to help. For every ticket sold, he will donate $1 to the fire recovery. Bannock County has agreed to also donate $1 for each ticket sold.

“Come on out, June 22, it’s all for a great cause. I cannot wait to throw down with you, Pocatello,” Munsick said.

Tickets are on sale now at bannockcountyeventcenter.us or at ianmunsick.com. Gates open at 5 p.m., with Ian Munsick scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

More acts will be announced for the Amphitheatre’s 2023 Summer Concerts in the coming weeks.