POW*MIA Awareness Association 20th Annual Idaho Thunder Run set May 29

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association will be commemorating Memorial Day this year with the 20th Annual Idaho Thunder Run, May 29, 2023.

The ride will begin at Century High School and go through Downey, Lava Hot Springs and finish at the Idaho Field of Heroes at Century High School.

The Idaho Thunder Run will include a trip around the exterior of the Idaho State Veterans Home, as it has every year, to salute our Heroes on the Hill in Pocatello. The POW*MIA Awareness Association will be accepting donations online at POWMIARodeo.org/donate. Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated.