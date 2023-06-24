 D.L. Evans Bank donates to NeighborWorks Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - As part of their large donation effort, D.L. Evans Bank announced NeighborWorks Pocatello is one of the chosen recipients of the donation.

NeighborWorks Pocatello will be receiving $45,000 from D.L. Evans Bank.

The provided funds will be used to revitalize targeted areas and neighborhoods of Pocatello with safe and affordable housing. They build and sell new homes and rehabilitate existing homes for resale. They also offer homebuyer education, credit counseling and other assistance programs.

The D.L. Evans Bank team presented a check at the NeighborWorks Pocatello office on June 6.