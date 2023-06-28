Construction begins on Water Pollution Control facility improvements

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello Water Pollution Control (WPC) Department has begun construction on a significant facilities upgrade project.

The “Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF) Package #1 Improvements” project, includes several components of high importance for the operations of the wastewater treatment facility. The project consists of replacing aeration diffusers, recoating a digester cover with protective paint, installing a pumped mixing system in digester #3, replacing the co-generation gas condensate trap, and installing a new screw press dewatering system for the digested solids. These project components address the highest priority issues identified in the 2021 Wastewater Facilities Planning Study.

The construction general contractor for the project is Engineered Structures, Inc. The engineering team includes Keller Associates, Inc. and Stantec Consulting, who have developed the project design and will provide construction phase services. The City previously entered into contracts for purchasing equipment associated with this project with Huber Technology and Xylem Water Solutions. The project costs approximately $12 million and will be funded by user rate dollars reserved in the WPC Capital Construction Fund. The project is projected to be completed in early 2025.

Completing the WPCF Package #1 project addresses items of critical concern for biosolids management capacity, maintenance life of essential components, and reliability of the Pocatello WPCF. The project advances the 20-year management plan for the facility by addressing the first critical items and laying the groundwork for additional needed improvements, including aeration blower replacement and composting.

