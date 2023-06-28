Pocatello Fire Department makes it rain at Cadwell Park

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Firefighters made it rain Wednesday even though the sun was shining bright. The 'Cool Rain' in the Park is put on once a month every summer by the City of Pocatello.

Firefighters say it's a great way to get kids outside, and it helps the department get involved with the people they protect.

"We don't want children especially to be afraid when we come to help them out with whatever the problem might be," Pocatello Assistant Fire Chief Nick Christensen said. "We want them to be comfortable, and this is just a good opportunity to interact with them."

The park was full of parents, grandparents and kids looking to make a splash.

Pocatello local Angie Orozco says she brings her grandkids to the event every summer. She says it's one of the many great activities that makes her love living in Pocatello.

"We used to come out here to enjoy family time," Orozco said. "Pocatello has some great activities for kids, but the fire truck is a big hit!"

The event runs once a month in Caldwell until Sept. 1.

For more information on the Cool Rain in the Park, click HERE.