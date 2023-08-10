Parade of Homes in Pocatello kicks off with ribbon cutting ceremony

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Idaho Homebuilders Association officially kicked off their Parade off Homes week with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

Local Building Contractors and Home Seekers Magazine were in attendance to celebrate the hard work contractors and construction crews have put into building several homes across the valley throughout the last few years.

Deloy Stuart, the Executive Director of Building Contractors Association of Southeast Idaho, said homes have become a safe haven for many families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maybe a new home is in your plans in the next year or maybe three years down the road," Stuart said. “You can talk to our builders and have a casual conversation with them and get some ideas about what they can build for you.”

The event also highlights that construction for new homes in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area is in progress.

This year there are five sponsors where anyone can visit a sponsor and buy a ticket and get a second ticket for free.

Parade of Homes is an opportunity for families in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area to see new homes on the market.

This year there are 14 homes a part of the parade and most of the homes are in neighborhoods.

Tickets can be purchased at the homes, or at the participating sponsors.

For more information visit the Pocatello Parade of Homes Facebook page.