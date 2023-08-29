Edson Fichter Nature Talks coming to Pocatello in September

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The popular Edson Fichter Nature Talks series is returning to Pocatello for its third year this September.

You can learn more about the wildlife, habitats and landscape features found in the Portneuf River Valley through this free lecture series co-sponsored by Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

These evening chats will be held at the outdoor amphitheater at Edson Fichter Nature Area Thursdays in September from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The nature area is located off of Cheyenne Avenue next to Indian Hills Elementary in Pocatello.

Presentations will include:

Sept. 7 – Pollinators of the Portneuf

Sept. 14 – Living with Urban Wildlife

Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff

Sept. 21 – The Influence of the Bonneville Flood on Pocatello Geology

Dr. Paul Link, Professor Emeritus, Idaho State University Geosciences

Dr. Paul Link, Professor Emeritus, Idaho State University Geosciences Sept. 28 – Past, Present, Potential…and Plans!

Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for sitting in and around the outdoor amphitheater. Seating is limited, so come early to get a good spot. In the event of inclement weather, different meeting arrangements or cancellations may occur.

If you have any questions, need directions, or would like additional information, contact the Idaho Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.