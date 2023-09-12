Bannock County 9/11 community commemoration

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been 22 years since the 9-11 terror attacks that changed the nation.

People from across the nation and here at home honored those who lost their lives and those who put their lives on the line to save others.

In Bannock County, they held their 9-11 patriot day community commemoration Monday evening.

Dozens of people gathered in front of the Bannock County Courthouse to pay their respects to those lost.

The ceremony included a moment of silence, a ringing of bells to honor the fallen and a traditional playing of taps.

Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough says it is critical to hold this event.

"I think it is important, especially in today's world over so divided. This gives us an opportunity to come together to talk about our history, a part of our history that impacted all of us. And so I think events like this were critical for our future and for today," Hough said.

This event is put on every year by the Bannock County Veteran Services.