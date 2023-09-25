New Pocatello entrance sign ribbon cutting slated Tuesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting Sept., 26 drivers will be greeted into Pocatello with a new Pocatello entrance sign. The sign will be located on South 5th Avenue near the Visit Pocatello Idaho building.

Portneuf Valley Partners (PVP) received IFFT Foundation funds to help create the sign. PVP raised additional money for the project through community donations and partnered with the City of Pocatello to help finalize the sign and landscaping concept.

Maggie Clark drew up the original concept, the lava rock for the project was donated by the Kirkham family, Bill Jackson and Alissa Salmore designed the landscaping, the City of Pocatello Streets Department built the sign in-house and installed the lighting and Parks and Recreation completed the landscaping around the sign.

“Our community is incredible! We feel the lava rocks highlight our valley’s history, geology, and heritage showing pride in our community. We were extremely humbled by the outpouring of community assistance, input, ideas, and efforts to bring this project to fruition,” said Kirk Lepchenske, Portneuf Valley Partners, City Entrances Committee Chair.

The community is invited to the ribbon-cutting event hosted by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber, Sept. 26 at 12:15 p.m., off 5th Avenue near the Visit Pocatello Idaho building.