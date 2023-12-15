Nighttime detours start this weekend for System Interchange

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Saturday, evening drivers should expect various nighttime detours through next week at the System Interchange in Pocatello as crew demolish old bridges on southbound Interstate 15.

Two detours are scheduled for two nights each.

Eastbound travelers on Interstate 86 trying to head north on Interstate 15 will be detoured to the Pocatello Creek Interchange the following nights:

Saturday, Dec. 16, from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17, from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Northbound travelers on I-15 trying to head westbound on I-86 will be detoured to the Northgate Interchange the following nights:

Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 7:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

During these detours it is important that drivers follow posted speed limits. As work will continue through the winter drivers need to be particularly cautious around snowplows by giving them extra room in the work zone.

Ongoing construction at the System Interchange will improve safety and mobility while replacing bridges built in the 1960s. Work is expected to be complete in 2025. Those wishing to learn more about the project can visit the website HERE.