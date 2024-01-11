Security guard falsely accused of being police imposter

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A local security guard is dealing with death threats after someone on Facebook falsely accused him of being the police impersonator in Pocatello.

DJ Rodriguez is a security guard for Grand Idaho Hotel in Pocatello.

Days ago, he went to a local gas station for a cup of coffee. He says that was one of the worst decisions of his life after being wrongly accused on a viral Facebook post.

It claimed he was the police impersonator law enforcement is looking for.

Soon after he received death threats, and now he's afraid for his family.

"My children don't want to go to school tomorrow, and I honestly don't want send them," Rodriguez said.

The post was shared more than 600 times, and the original Facebook post had more than 400 shares.

Rodriguez says he is planning to take legal action.