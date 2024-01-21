Portneuf Heart & Vascular Institute to host grand opening of new heart procedure room

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Heart & Vascular Institute invites the community to a grand opening event for the new state-of-the-art heart procedure room on Thursday, Feb. 1.

This event will take place in the foyer at the main entrance of Portneuf Medical Center from 5-7 p.m. and hors d’ouerves and refreshments will be served.

Attendees will tour the new hybrid room, a revolutionary cross between a traditional electrophysiology room and a catheterization lab with expanded imaging capabilities for surgery. This design allows doctors to work seamlessly to provide the best possible care to patients.

“This second hybrid room is an exciting addition to our program because it gives our providers a technological advantage during timely interventions with patients,” said Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, the Wheeler Family Endowed Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery at PMC. “The room is equipped with the state of the art technology to enable collaborative work between highly efficient medical teams while giving patients the maximum level of care and safety.”

A hybrid space has many benefits, including a larger room to house the advanced equipment, the ability to perform multiple or combination procedures on the same patient in the same room and cutting-edge imaging technology.

Procedures performed in a hybrid room include minimally invasive heart valve repair and replacements, atrial fibrillation ablation and surgery, minimally invasive heart bypass procedures, ablations for ventricular tachycardia and placing stents to repair aortic aneurysms.