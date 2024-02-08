POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - What should be done to help Highland High School rebuild?

That is the question facing the Pocatello/Chubbuck community.

It's been just nine months since Highland caught fire burning down the gym, cafeteria and several other important areas.

And it's been since November that a bond to help rebuild that school also went down in flames.

This week, school administrators and the school board met to try and decide what to do next.

They have received lots of feedback from the community.

"Thousands and thousands of comments. I mean, I don't remember the number, but there were so many comments and by far the number one reason that people did not vote for it was because we added an extra project on to it, which was that Century Gem edition," Deanna Juday said. "I think that, you know, obviously looking back, that was a mistake. I personally believe that we should prioritize what was burned, you know, and getting the kids back into school. Top priority."