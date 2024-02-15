Bannock commissioners to use neighboring county’s example to draft new solar farm ordinance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Bannock County Commissioners are preemptively working to develop a solar and wind farm ordinance. They are preparing for potential applications from companies seeking to build in the Downey area.

"This is not the time or the place to be installing solar farms." -Bannock County Commissioner John Crowder

While no applications have gone through the commissioner's office yet, there is a moratorium in place which prevents building of any kind from now until early April. This pause gives the council enough time to draft something more permanent. They are using Caribou County's solar farm ordinance as a template.

"I've talked with the commissioners out of Caribou County, and I think they have an ordinance that I would like to implement," said Ernie Moser, Bannock County Commissioner Chair. "So I'd like to send this back. We still have 45 days before our 180 days are up on a moratorium. And so there's plenty of time to have the public hearings."

Their main concerns are the lack of emergency responders in case of a fire, the possible loss of county revenue and a negative impact on the public. County commissioners believe that research does not support the need or even benefit of building a solar farm at this time.

"I talked with Power County, and since the wind farms have gone out there, they have lost revenue," Moser said. "And I want to make sure that Bannock County doesn't go backwards."

A draft ordinance will be created by the Planning and Zoning Department and then given to the Planning and Development Council for review. A public hearing on this ordinance is set for March 5, 2024, at 5:15 p.m. in the Chubbuck City Hall.

The County Commission plans to vote on the new ordinance on March 26.