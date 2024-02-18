Portneuf Health Trust gives $135K to elevate southeastern Idaho community health programs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello’s Portneuf Health Trust donated $135,000 to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.

“Portneuf Health Trust is excited to continue to help fund health programs through United Way,” Portneuf Health Trust President and CEO Shaun Menchaca said. “The United Way has a well-organized grant process that ensures our contributions help organizations and projects that benefit health in our community every day.”

The funds will provide critical support for community nonprofits focused on health in the region.

"Portneuf Health Trust’s gift will help fund health-related grants for local nonprofit organizations through the United Way’s annual community investment process," United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Shantay Bloxham said. “We believe that access to quality healthcare affects every aspect of life. Portneuf Health Trust has a robust history of partnering with United Way to improve community health, and we are so honored to be trusted as a vehicle for filling in the gaps of need in Southeastern Idaho.”

Last year’s donation in the same amount from Portneuf Health Trust directly supported seven trusted and vetted nonprofit programs that served 3,620 community members in need in Southeastern Idaho. Those programs include Bannock Youth Foundation Nurturing Program, Family Services Alliance, Idaho Food Bank Backpack Program, Pocatello Free Clinic Access to Care, Pocatello Free Clinic Oral Health, Area Agency on Aging and Health West Special Services Fund.