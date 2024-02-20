Portneuf Heart & Vascular Institute to host Heart Ball on Feb. 24

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Heart & Vascular Institute invites the community to attend the Heart Ball in celebration of 20 years of heart care in the region.

The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center.

“Twenty years ago, the Heart & Vascular Institute set out to heal hearts, save lives and bring world-class heart care to southeast Idaho. Today, as chief of the heart program, I am humbled and proud of the milestone we celebrate together,” said Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, cardiothoracic surgeon and cardiovascular service line chief at Portneuf Medical Center. “Our commitment has flourished into a world-class heart and vascular center, reflecting our community’s unwavering support and trust. Each heartbeat we have restored speaks volumes of our dedication to excellence and the powerful spirit of collaboration.”

Heart Ball attendees can enjoy a host bar, dinner and a live band. This event requires formal/black tie attire.

Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. To purchase tickets and view full event details, click HERE.