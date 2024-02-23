BLM Pocatello Field Office welcomes new Field Manager

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Idaho Falls District welcomes Blaine Newman as the new Field Manager for the Pocatello Field Office.

“Blaine’s belief in partnership and inclusion, coupled with his breadth of natural resources and leadership skills, makes him the ideal person to lead Pocatello Field Office,” BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D’Aversa said. “Due to his prior experience in the region, he is well-versed to have an immediate impact on southeast Idaho public lands management.”

Newman began his BLM career in 1990 with a summer job on the fire crew in Burley while home from college. An Outdoor Recreation Planner by trade, Newman is a graduate of the University of Idaho and holds a degree in Wildland Recreation Management with a minor in Outdoor Recreation Leadership. He is a 2020 graduate of the BLM Leadership Academy and recently attended Line Officer training. Newman, his wife Jodi, and their family are long-time residents of Pocatello.

Newman has served as the Assistant Field Manager in Pocatello since 2013. During his tenure, he has provided leadership and supervision, implemented NEPA streamlining, served as an agency administrator for fire, conducted staff-to-staff dialogue with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, managed rights-of-way projects, and facilitated Land and Water Conservation Fund acquisitions. He has also served as an acting BLM Field Manager in Pocatello, Salmon,and Dillon MT.

“I am very fortunate to have this opportunity and look forward to working in this new capacity. I have a deep appreciation of public lands in both my personal and professional life,” BLM Pocatello Field Manager Blaine Newman said. “I look forward to working with the BLM staff, partners, and public land users to manage the public lands within the Pocatello Field Office in a responsible manner.”

His official starting date is Monday, Feb 26, 2024.

The Pocatello Field Office oversees just under 600,000 acres of BLM-managed public land along the Utah/Idaho/Wyoming border.