Pocatello seeks community input during multiple rebranding campaign events
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello has organized multiple events for the public next week to gain input on the city's rebrand.
You can express your opinion on how you see Pocatello and what sets our community apart at the following events:
- TOWN HALL: The Mayor and City Council are holding a Town Hall Meeting – Topic: Rebranding Campaign (City Hall – Council Chambers), Wednesday, March 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- OPEN HOUSE: The Rebranding crew is holding an Open House at Marshall Public Library to get feedback from the community on the City Rebranding Campaign, Friday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- COMMUNITY INPUT: Rebranding crew at Franklin Middle School to get feedback from the community on the City Rebranding Campaign, Saturday, March 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- COMMUNITY INPUT: Rebranding crew at Elks Lodge to get feedback from the community on the City Rebranding Campaign – stop by during Brewfest, Saturday, March 9 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.