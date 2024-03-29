Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee selected
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s core committee for the Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee met on Thursday to select parent and community representatives. The core committee made the selections from a pool of 35 parent applicants and 13 community applicants.
Core Committee:
- Jonathan Balls, Director of Business Operations
- Brian Glenn, School Plant Facilities Coordinator
- Susan Pettit, Director of Secondary Education
- Tonya Wilkes, Director of Athletics
- Bateman-Hall / Design West Representatives: Kent Craven; Shay Moon; Mike Clements
- Highland Administrators: Brad Wallace; Travis Bell
- Board Representatives: Deanna Judy; Heather Clarke
Highland Staff:
- Alix Van Noy, Drama Coach
- Camille Long, PE/Track Coach
- Andrew Wilson, Band Teacher
- Austin Thompson, Science Teacher
Parent Representatives:
- Alisha Bailey
- Akilah Lacey
- Michelle Mitchell
Community Representatives:
- Vermon Esplin
- Aaron Moore
- Michelle Wilde
The purpose of the Highland High School Rebuild and Design Committee is to provide parent and patron input on the design and rebuild of Highland High School based on established criteria, consider input from the Construction Management Team, and advise the Board throughout key phases of the project. The committee will convene the first week in April and continue meeting for the duration of the Highland High School rebuild project. The Committee is also scheduled to attend tours of 6A schools in Eastern Idaho. The District appreciates the committee members for taking a vested interest in the success of this project.