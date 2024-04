POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A popular attraction in the Gate City is making its return.

Historic Downtown Pocatello is bringing back their Food Truck Roundup on Monday at Lookout Point.

The Food Truck Roundup will be a weekly event every Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of different food trucks and live music will be available as well.