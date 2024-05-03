POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - You can help shape the future of Pocatello’s transportation infrastructure.

The City of Pocatello is asking for your feedback on their safe streets and roads for all action plan.

This plan aims to create safer streets and eliminate pedestrian-vehicle fatalities in the city.

Areas of focus in the plan include Historic Downtown Pocatello for the reconfiguration of North Main Street and North Arthur Avenue, the City’s Alameda neighborhood and the North Hawthorne area.

"So far, we've gotten a lot of feedback that people want better sidewalks, better bike lanes, better markings. They want to feel safe in their car with other users, road users around. And so some areas we'd already identified, say, the Hawthorne or the Hiline Road area and South Fifth area as not having adequate sidewalks wide enough sidewalks and enough distance from cars. So those are things that people identify for us," Becky Babb of the Pocatello engineering department said.

The plan will allow the city to apply for construction funding to build the infrastructure recommendations from the plan.

The survey regarding the priority focus areas is available HERE.