Portneuf Valley Farmers Market returns Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A local fan favorite is making its return this weekend in Pocatello.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is happening on Saturday at Lookout Point in Historic Downtown.

Its the first day of the season for the farmers market, which will be open to the public from 9 a.m. Until 1 p.m.

New to the farmers market this year will be a rotation of food trucks, with different ones on location every week.

"I think it's amazing opportunity for the community to support their local businesses and their local farmers. This size farmer has a hard time trying to sell their product," Ellen Loomis said. "We do have quite a few farmers that actually make this their living, and so we love all the support from the community."

The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday at Lookout Point from now until Oct. 26.