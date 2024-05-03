Skip to Content
Pocatello

Portneuf Valley Farmers Market returns Saturday

By
New
today at 5:53 PM
Published 6:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A local fan favorite is making its return this weekend in Pocatello.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market is happening on Saturday at Lookout Point in Historic Downtown.

Its the first day of the season for the farmers market, which will be open to the public from 9 a.m. Until 1 p.m.

New to the farmers market this year will be a rotation of food trucks, with different ones on location every week.

"I think it's amazing opportunity for the community to support their local businesses and their local farmers. This size farmer has a hard time trying to sell their product," Ellen Loomis said. "We do have quite a few farmers that actually make this their living, and so we love all the support from the community."

The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday at Lookout Point from now until Oct. 26.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content